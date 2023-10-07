Five people shot and hospitalized after gunfire erupts in Inglewood

Five people were shot and hospitalized after gunfire erupted in Inglewood on Saturday.

The L.A. County Fire Department received notice of the shooting at 4:39 p.m. near the intersection of Manchester Boulevard and 11th Avenue and dispatched fire engines and paramedics to transport the victims to hospitals, said Eddie Pickett, supervising fire dispatcher.

Inglewood police are handling the investigation but have no details yet on the shooting, possible motives or a suspect, Sgt. F. Smith said.

FOX11 showed images of police and fire vehicles parked in front of a Jehovah’s Witnesses hall on Manchester and two officers approaching two unoccupied cars in a nearby parking lot, one of which appeared to have its windows shot out.