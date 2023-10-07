Advertisement
California

Five people shot and hospitalized after gunfire erupts in Inglewood

Vehicles from the Inglewood Police Department in 2021.
Five people were shot and hospitalized after gunfire erupted in Inglewood on Saturday.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By Teresa WatanabeStaff Writer 
Share

Five people were shot and rushed to local trauma centers after gunfire erupted Saturday afternoon in Inglewood.

The L.A. County Fire Department received notice of the shooting at 4:39 p.m. near the intersection of Manchester Boulevard and 11th Avenue and dispatched fire engines and paramedics to transport the victims to hospitals, said Eddie Pickett, supervising fire dispatcher.

Inglewood police are handling the investigation but have no details yet on the shooting, possible motives or a suspect, Sgt. F. Smith said.

Advertisement

FOX11 showed images of police and fire vehicles parked in front of a Jehovah’s Witnesses hall on Manchester and two officers approaching two unoccupied cars in a nearby parking lot, one of which appeared to have its windows shot out.

California
Teresa Watanabe

Teresa Watanabe covers education for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining the Times in 1989, she has covered immigration, ethnic communities, religion, Pacific Rim business and served as Tokyo correspondent and bureau chief. She also covered Asia, national affairs and state government for the San Jose Mercury News and wrote editorials for the Los Angeles Herald Examiner. A Seattle native, she graduated from USC in journalism and in East Asian languages and culture.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement