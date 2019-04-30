Inglewood mayor was in car that crashed, injuring LAPD motorcycle officer, sources sa

A Los Angeles police sergeant was seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash Tuesday morning involving a vehicle carrying Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. near USC, three law enforcement sources told The Times on Tuesday.
It was not immediately clear if Butts was driving, according to the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case with the media.
The crash is under investigation. No one has been cited in the incident at this time.
Butts could not be reached for comment, and one of the mayor’s assistants declined to comment.
Officer Jeff Lee, an LAPD spokesman, said a sergeant from the department's Central Traffic Division was injured when he was struck by another vehicle near the intersection of Exposition Boulevard and Figueroa Street at 8:47 a.m.
The sergeant's motorcycle was stationary at the time. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, according to Lee, who said the other driver stayed at the scene. No arrests have been made, and no one else was injured.
Lee declined to comment on Butts' involvement and referred additional questions to Inglewood officials. LAPD Capt. Gisselle Espinoza, a department spokeswoman, confirmed the vehicle that struck the officer was registered to the City of Inglewood.
Sources said the sergeant suffered several broken bones after being struck by a black sport utility vehicle.
David Carlisle, assistant chief of USC's Department of Public Safety, said the crash occurred near the Pardee Way entrance to campus and has tied up traffic in the area "all day." No students were involved in the incident, said Carlisle, who said the LAPD will solely handle the investigation.
Times staff writers Benjamin Oreskes, Richard Winton, Angel Jennings and Jaclyn Cosgrove contributed to this report.