Deputy D.A. becomes latest to challenge Jackie Lacey

“I understand what it’s like to be on the other side,” he said in a separate interview with The Times, referring to his time as a defense attorney. “I know what it’s like to be with police officers on the street in their patrol car, and I know what it’s like to be with a prosecutor sitting with your victims. In the year 2047, when I’m the age of Jackie Lacey, what do I want the system to look like? What I decided is I can’t sit by and wait.”