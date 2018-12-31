Amid government shutdown, Joshua Tree campgrounds will close as toilets near capacity

The fun is over at Joshua Tree National Park. Blame feces.
Campgrounds at the park will close at noon Wednesday, park officials said, citing health and safety concerns over the park’s vault toilets, which are near capacity.
Park visitor centers, flush toilets, water filling stations and dump stations are all closed because of the federal government’s partial shutdown. Vault toilets — the waterless bathrooms in which visitors can relieve themselves into a sealed container that is buried underground — had remained open. But with no workers to pump out the waste, those are being closed now as well.
But the park left the main gates open and let cars stream in gratis, as there are no government employees to charge the typical $30-a-car entrance fee.
Some rangers remained to patrol the 1,235-square-mile park, a popular winter destination for hikers and rock climbers.
Park officials said Monday in a news release that human waste in public areas, off-road driving and other infractions are becoming a problem as the government shutdown drags on.
A similar scene is playing out at Yosemite National Park, where visitors using the side of the road as a toilet have prompted the park to close two campgrounds and a popular redwood grove.
The park’s restrooms and visitor centers have been closed and trash collection suspended since the partial federal government shutdown began Dec. 22, but the park itself remains open.
At Joshua Tree, the Indian Cove and Black Rock campgrounds will be open for day use only, from sunrise to sunset. Rattlesnake Canyon will be closed to reduce the number of search and rescue events for rangers already spread thin, park officials said.
Some local volunteers have been doing their part to clean up the park and restock toilets.
“I want to extend a sincere thanks to local businesses, volunteer groups and tribal members who have done their best to assist in picking up litter and helping maintain campgrounds,” park Supt. David Smith said in a statement. “This is no reflection on their efforts and the park is very fortunate to have a community that exhibits the kind of care and concern witnessed over the last week.”