Rally at Joshua Tree National Park celebrates end of damaging shutdown

Against a backdrop of jumbled boulders and spindly Joshua trees, high desert residents gathered in this dusty enclave Saturday morning for a rally organized to express relief and anxiety over President Trump’s agreement to end the federal government’s partial shutdown, at least for now.
The 35-day shutdown took a heavy toll on the tourism-based economy of this tiny refuge for nature lovers, rock climbers and artists at the main gateway to Joshua Tree National Park, which is annually visited by more than 3 million people. During the shut down, the park’s campgrounds and restrooms were closed and some services and maintenance discontinued.
Reports of trash piling up, vandalism, illegal camping and off-road driving led to restricted operations at Joshua Tree and other national parks in California. Skeleton crews and volunteers began patrolling the park.
Trump’s agreement to reopen the government until Feb. 15, left the community to ponder what was worse: the financial and economic damages caused to the landscape and park infrastructure during the shutdown, or the polarizing politics that placed park scientists and rangers on furlough.
The confusion and uncertainty persisted as organizers made last-minute preparations for the rally, expected to begin at 10 a.m. in an unpaved parking lot edged with outdoor shops, restaurants, boutiques and a park visitor center.
Even the event’s name required a hasty adjustment in order to keep up with the mixed messages filtering down from Washington. It was originally organized under the banner, “Shut down the shutdown.” This week, it was tweaked to “Fund our national parks appropriately.”
On Friday, the president gave congressional negotiators three weeks to forge an immigration deal.
“The last 35 days turned my life into a giant can of stress,” said Seth Zaharias, 32, a local business owner and co-organizer of the rally. “Our leaders are failing us. They’re using us as political bargaining chips.”
“My business in January was down 20% to 30% — that’s unacceptable!” added Zaharias. “If the president shuts the government down again in three weeks, it will devastate the entire community.”