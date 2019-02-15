Lockdown is lifted at Netflix and KTLA studios; former employee is in custody

A lockdown at KTLA studios and Netflix was lifted Thursday afternoon after police detained a former Netflix employee who called a current worker and said that he had a gun, authorities said.
Police responded to the 5800 block of Sunset Boulevard shortly before 4 p.m. after they received the “second hand” report of the person with a gun, Los Angeles Police Officer Tony Im said.
The suspect was located and taken into custody somewhere off-site, Im said. He did not have a gun.
Live television footage showed police swarming the area around Sunset Bronson Studios, near Sunset Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue, as people filed out.
Station management at KTLA were advising employees to “move to interior spaces” and away from windows, the station reported.