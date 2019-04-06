Man charged in series of bloody slashing attacks that left victims disfigured

A 19-year-old man was charged Friday with slashing nine people in the face with a knife in a series of random attacks around South Los Angeles, Lynwood and South Gate, authorities said.
Lenrey Briones is accused of cutting the faces of four men, four women and a 13-year-old boy between March 20 and April 1 while he rode his bicycle around the three cities, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Friday.
Seven of the victims were left permanently disfigured and one woman needed 20 stitches after she was attacked, prosecutors and law enforcement authorities said. One of the victims, Stefany Coboz of Wilmington, told KNBC-TV that after the man slashed her neck, he rode away laughing.
Briones faces seven counts of aggravated mayhem, two counts of attempted aggravated mayhem and one count of attempted second-degree robbery, all felonies, according to the district attorney’s office.
Briones was detained Wednesday in Watts by Los Angeles Police Department officers who say they are still investigating the attacks and looking for additional victims.
The South Gate Police Department last week released an image of Briones after two women and a man were attacked in Lynwood and South Gate.
“For no reason at all he would strike the victims across the face holding something sharp in his hand. Then he would ride away,” L.A. County Sheriff’s Lt. Paul Patterson said at the time.
The LAPD released new photos of Briones this week after two more people were slashed in their faces Monday along Avalon Boulevard.
Briones, who was convicted in September 2018 of attempted arson, faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison if convicted as charged.
On Friday, Briones’ arraignment was pushed to April 24 and a no-bail hold was placed on Briones because he violated his probation, according to the district attorney’s office.
Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD Newton area Dets. Corral or Garcia at (323) 318-3610 or (323) 846-6562.