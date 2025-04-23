Advertisement
California

Serial cat killer suspect arrested, potentially linked to a dozen-plus slayings, authorities say

A man is taken into custody by police officers.
A 45-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of animal cruelty involving cats, according to authorities.
(Santa Ana Police Department)
By Kaitlyn HuamaniStaff Writer 

An Orange County man who police believe killed more than a dozen neighborhood cats after luring them to his property was arrested Wednesday, according to authorities.

Over several weeks, the Santa Ana Police Department has received multiple reports of suspected animal abuse and missing cats.

Alejandro Oliveros Acosta, 45, of Santa Ana was arrested Wednesday and booked at the Santa Ana City Jail on felony charges related to animal cruelty, authorities said.

Advertisement

Yessenia Aspeitia, a media relations coordinator for the Santa Ana Police Department, said officials couldn’t provide the exact number of cats the suspect is believed to have harmed, but it is over a dozen.

Long Beach, California-April 22, 2025-Police are searching for a man who was caught on video bodyslamming and kicking a dog to the ground in Long Beach. Animal Hope and Wellness posted the Instagram video, which was recorded Monday near 235 East 12th Street. (Google Maps)

California

Suspect in dog abuse video in Long Beach arrested, police say

The Long Beach Police Department arrested a man Wednesday believed to be responsible for attacking a dog on video.

Authorities allege Acosta was positively identified by several victims and witnesses as the man who lured their cats away from their homes.

Officers from the Santa Ana and Westminster police departments, along with Santa Ana’s Animal Control Division, searched Acosta’s home in the 2300 block of West Wilshire Avenue on Wednesday morning and took him into custody. Aspeitia said the department could not provide any additional information about evidence collected from the home.

Advertisement

Investigators are currently assembling a timeline of the alleged incidents, Aspeitia said. Officials are combing local social media groups for accounts of stolen or missing cats to incorporate alongside formal reports made to the department over the course of several weeks.

Veronica Ordaz Gonzalez and her brother Jose Ramos Santiago were awarded $800,000 in damages in March 2023 after Fresno County Sheriff's entered Ordaz Gonzalez's home and killed the family dog Scooby in June 2018. Fresno County recently appealed to the Fifth District Court of Appeals, who sided with the family and affirmed the judgement on Wednesday.

California

Shooting death of pet dog, Scooby, could cost Fresno County taxpayers $2 million

Fresno County’s taxpayers are expected to pay at least $2 million after an appeals court ruling upholds a lower court’s decision that sheriff’s deputies unnecessarily killed a dog in 2018.

Local cat owners in recent weeks have shared photos on social media of their missing cats and home security footage showing a man luring them away from their homes.

Among them was Eva Corlew of Westminster, who posted that her 10-month-old Bengal Lynx cat, Clubber, was stolen from her driveway in March. Clubber was eventually reunited with Corlew, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Advertisement

Aspeitia confirmed Acosta is being investigated regarding Clubber’s abduction.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Police Investigative Specialist S. Guzman at (714) 245-8416 or SGuzman@santa-ana.org.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & CourtsAnimals & Pets
Kaitlyn Huamani

Kaitlyn Huamani is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She previously interned with The Times’ Entertainment and Arts section and with the entertainment section at the Associated Press. She also interned at People Magazine as a part of the American Society of Magazine Editors’ internship program. A New Jersey native, she graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement