One person killed in six-car crash in La Habra

One person was killed and six others were injured in a six-vehicle crash in La Habra on Sunday night, according to fire officials.
The collision happened at about 7 p.m. at the intersection of West Lambert Road and South Idaho Street, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. John Butorovich.
The person who died at the scene has not yet been identified, Butorovich said. Another victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and two people were extracted from their vehicles.
Other details on the remaining injured people and the accident were unavailable.