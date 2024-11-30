Chinatown hit-and-run crash leaves one dead, six injured and car flipped over on sidewalk

A two-car collision at Broadway and Cesar Chavez Avenue in L.A.’s Chinatown neighborhood left one person dead and six others injured, authorities said.

An 18-year-old man was killed and six others injured in a hit-and-run crash that took place outside a Starbucks in L.A.’s Chinatown neighborhood, authorities said on Saturday.

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 12:45 a.m. to the scene of a two-car collision at Broadway and Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to a bulletin from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The rollover crash occurred when a car heading west on Cesar Chavez collided with a vehicle traveling north on Broadway, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Kevin Terzes. The 18-year-old, who had been inside the vehicle on Broadway, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Terzes said.

Six others were also taken to a hospital — two of them in critical condition, the other four with non-life threatening injuries, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart. Two of the six had been trapped in a vehicle and were rescued by firefighters, she said.

Footage aired by KTLA-TV showed one of the two cars upside down on the sidewalk by the Starbucks’ outdoor patio area. The other car, on Cesar Chavez, was mangled at the curb.

Authorities responding to the crash lifted the upside-down car using a crane, video broadcast by AKABC-TV Showed.

Terzes, the police spokesperson, said the driver of the first vehicle fled the scene and has not been apprehended.