Car smashes into roof of Rancho Palos Verdes home

A car careened off the road and crashed into the roof of a Rancho Palos Verdes home on Sunday evening, resulting in one person being taken to a nearby hospital.

The collision occurred around 5:50 p.m. at 28036 Santona Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“It sounded like the whole house exploded,” homeowner Joann Killeen told KTLA.

Advertisement

The driver was an older person who lost control of their vehicle on a nearby embankment and had minor injuries, said watch commander Lt. Rony Del Pinto of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A photo from NBC Los Angeles showed the car embedded in the roof of the home. Images shared by Killeen with KTLA showed that an interior room was trashed, and a gaping hole was left in the ceiling.

Del Pinto said no one else in the home was injured and no arrest was made, calling it a “complete accident.”