Several arrested after panga-style boat lands in Laguna Beach

Police have arrested seven people after a panga-style boat landed Thursday morning on the shore of Laguna Beach.
The boat came ashore at West Street Beach in South Laguna neighborhood, the Laguna Beach Police Department said. Police are searching for more individuals they think were on the boat when it landed, said Laguna Beach police spokesman Jim Cota.
Law enforcement officials, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, are on the scene.
It was not immediately known why the individuals were detained or whether there is suspicion of drug trafficking.
