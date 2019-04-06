Fourteen people injured, two critically, in Lancaster crash

Fourteen people were injured — two critically — in a crash in Lancaster on Saturday involving a multi-passenger vehicle, fire officials said.
Officials responded to a call about a crash involving multiple injuries at about noon.
Several passengers were ejected from the multi-passenger vehicle after it collided with another automobile, Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Brian Jordan said.
It’s unclear whether the multi-passenger vehicle was a van or bus, Jordan said.
Emergency crews airlifted three patients from the crash on North 60th Street west and West Avenue F to an area hospital, Jordan said.
Up to 11 people were transported to area hospitals by ground, he said.
Further details about the crash were not immediately available, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, Jordan said.