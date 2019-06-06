2 LAPD officers injured after pursuit ends in crash

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were hospitalized with moderate injuries after a pursuit ended in a crash in the Fairfax District late Wednesday.
The pursuit began shortly after 11:30 p.m. when LAPD officers tried to pull over a driver suspected of being under the influence, said Capt. Tim Nordquist.
The driver failed to stop and officers chased the motorist to the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Beverly Boulevard, where their patrol car collided with another vehicle, Nordquist said.
The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear.
Two officers were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash complained of pain and was treated by paramedics.
The motorist that officers were pursuing drove off and has not been located.
“Unfortunately, we were not able to apprehend that driver,” Nordquist told reporters at the scene.