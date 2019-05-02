Good news for California water supply: Spring snowpack still deep and will melt slowly

The DWR’s monthly snowpack surveys typically attract hordes of reporters and photographers, but the latest one occurred without the usual entourage. The measurement has taken place for decades outside a cabin known as Phillips Station that sits at 6,820 feet elevation near Echo Summit. But the wooden structure was destroyed in a fire last month, so the state agency opted not to invite the media to the site out of respect for the cabin’s owner, said Chris Orrock, spokesman for the Department of Water Resources.