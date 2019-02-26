Advertisement

How Mammoth’s record February snowfall stacks up. (Hint: It would bury a giraffe)

By Catharine Hamm
Feb 26, 2019 | 6:15 AM
Mammoth Mountain Ski Area notched a record February for snow, 24 feet and counting. (Peter Morning / Mammoth Mountain Ski Area)

February is going down as the snowiest in the history of Mammoth Mountain. In one month, the ski area has received as much as 24 feet. And the month isn’t over yet. Snow is expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Even without those accumulations, that is a lot of snow.

Just for the sake of comparison, if you stacked that 24 feet of snow against:

The letters at LAX

Snow would cover most of the 32-foot high letters at LAX.
Snow would cover most of the 32-foot high letters at LAX. (Reed Saxon / Associated Press)

You would see the top 8 feet of the LAX letters. (Letters are 32 feet, LAX says.)

The letters of the Hollywood sign

Hollywood sign's letters are 49 feet tall.
Hollywood sign's letters are 49 feet tall. (David McNew / Getty Images)

You would see about half of the Hollywood sign letters, which are 49 feet, according to The Measure of Things.

A giraffe

Good thing these giraffes don't call Mammoth Mountain home.
Good thing these giraffes don't call Mammoth Mountain home. (Karen D'Souza / Tribune News Service)
The poor giraffe would be about 6 feet under snow. Giraffes generally are 18 feet tall.

An artificial Christmas tree

This isn't a typical artificial Christmas tree, but if it were, it would be 7½ feet tall.
This isn't a typical artificial Christmas tree, but if it were, it would be 7½ feet tall. (Boris Roessler / AFP / Getty Images)

You could stack about three of these trees atop one another and the top still wouldn’t poke out. (They are 7½ feet tall, according to the Measure of Things.)

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. (Brandon Dill / Associated Press)

At 6 feet 8 inches, it would take 3.6 LeBron Jameses atop one another’s shoulders.

The General Sherman Tree

The General Sherman Tree is a giant sequoia in Sequoia National Park.
The General Sherman Tree is a giant sequoia in Sequoia National Park. (Tomas Ovalle / For The Times)

It would take more than 11 more 24-foot snowfalls like the one in February to cover up the General Sherman Tree, which is 275 feet.

