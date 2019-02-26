How Mammoth’s record February snowfall stacks up. (Hint: It would bury a giraffe)

February is going down as the snowiest in the history of Mammoth Mountain. In one month, the ski area has received as much as 24 feet. And the month isn’t over yet. Snow is expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Even without those accumulations, that is a lot of snow.
Just for the sake of comparison, if you stacked that 24 feet of snow against:
The letters at LAX
You would see the top 8 feet of the LAX letters. (Letters are 32 feet, LAX says.)
The letters of the Hollywood sign
You would see about half of the Hollywood sign letters, which are 49 feet, according to The Measure of Things.
A giraffe
The poor giraffe would be about 6 feet under snow. Giraffes generally are 18 feet tall.
An artificial Christmas tree
You could stack about three of these trees atop one another and the top still wouldn’t poke out. (They are 7½ feet tall, according to the Measure of Things.)
LeBron James
At 6 feet 8 inches, it would take 3.6 LeBron Jameses atop one another’s shoulders.
The General Sherman Tree
It would take more than 11 more 24-foot snowfalls like the one in February to cover up the General Sherman Tree, which is 275 feet.