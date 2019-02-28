Snowpack more than doubles in a month — and it’s still storming in the Sierra

They may have been cold and wet, but that was a good thing for surveyors making their monthly winter trip to the state’s Phillips station to measure the snowpack Thursday morning.
The weather was stormy enough that the California Department of Water Resources couldn’t livestream the ritual, as it typically does for those eager to know the progress of the state’s water supply. But when the results were in, they were great: The snowpack had more than doubled from last month — to 113 inches deep, or 43½ inches of water if it were to melt, said spokesman Chris Orrock.
The snowpack is the fifth-deepest recorded at the Phillips station since it started surveying the snow in 1941, Orrock said.
“We’re very happy about it,” he said. “It was cold. It was snowing the whole time … and sticking.”
The measurement means it’s officially an above-average year for snowfall in California. And that’s no surprise after a month hit by storm after storm.
Cold and wet January weather contributed to the doubling of the snowpack at the department’s Phillips station — from 25 inches to 50 inches, or 18 inches of water when it melts. And the storms haven’t let up since then. Last week, cold temperatures provided a rarity in Southern California: snow. Snow levels plunged to between 800 and 1,000 feet, and the unfamiliar white powder touched Malibu, Pasadena, West Hollywood, Thousand Oaks and other unexpected places.
In Northern California, Sonoma County declared a local emergency Wednesday after rain caused the Russian River to overflow, prompting the evacuation of the town of Guerneville and the Russian River Valley. By the afternoon, the river had swelled to 44.3 feet, more than 12 feet above flood stage.
Though there are problems with flood control, overall the rain has been terrific news for the state’s water supply, said Neil Berg, a climate scientist at UCLA’s Center for Climate Science.
Orrock was cautious — but less so than usual — in making a positive prediction.
“We still have a whole other month to go,” that could give us warm and dry conditions, he said before adding, “I don’t think that’s going to happen.”
At some stations, the snow has broken records. The Sierra Tahoe Ski Resort received the most snow in February since the department started surveying the snow, Orrock said.
Berg said more atmospheric river storms are slamming the state this week.
“It could dump several more feet of snow throughout the mountains,” he said.
The constant weather events have also made February a record month for low temperatures in Los Angeles. For the first time in 141 years of recordkeeping, temperatures in downtown L.A. did not reach 70 degrees during the second month of the year.
Even with some warm storms coming in from the Pacific, Orrock said there were enough cold storms to keep temperatures low.
For this time of the year, state snowpack levels are 1.5 times the normal conditions. Last year, the Phillips station was grassy and dry when surveyors tried measuring the snowpack.
In 2011, the snow-water content reached 171% of normal, said meteorologist Jim Mathews. If the storms continue, the chance of beating that total is pretty good, he said.
But Berg called this winter a “fortuitous anomaly.”
“Despite February being unusually cold, we’re still warmer than average on the whole,” Berg said. “I don’t think this is indicative of anything larger. These are short-term weather patterns occurring in the context of significant warming trends in our climate.”
Social media users have taken the cold weather as an opportunity to comment on climate change.
“Global warming is not a joke. Snowing in Los Angeles???” one user wrote, while another countered: “Hey #liberals look! What happened to your #globalwarming.”
But scientists said that such comments confuse weather with climate, noting that it’s unlikely the snowpack levels will remain consistently healthy.
“We go from one extreme to another. That’s directly related to climate change,” Orrock said.