Advertisement

Deputy's body cam captures harrowing escape from deadly California fire

By  and
Nov 29, 2018 | 1:20 PM
Body camera video released by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy Aaron Parmley narrowly escaping the Camp fire in Paradise while helping with evacuations on Nov. 8.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has posted dramatic body camera video online of a deputy who narrowly escaped the devastating Camp fire.

Advertisement

The video was shot by a deputy whose car stalled in Paradise as flames tore through the Sierra Nevada foothill town on Nov. 8. The deputy, who jumped from the vehicle and began running for his life, switched his camera on in the belief that it would capture his final moments.

He survived however, and left the fire zone with images of his harrowing escape. The body cam video was recorded at Pearson and Pentz roads in Paradise, according to the sheriff’s office.

Advertisement
Advertisement