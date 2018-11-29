Deputy's body cam captures harrowing escape from deadly California fire

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has posted dramatic body camera video online of a deputy who narrowly escaped the devastating Camp fire.
The video was shot by a deputy whose car stalled in Paradise as flames tore through the Sierra Nevada foothill town on Nov. 8. The deputy, who jumped from the vehicle and began running for his life, switched his camera on in the belief that it would capture his final moments.
He survived however, and left the fire zone with images of his harrowing escape. The body cam video was recorded at Pearson and Pentz roads in Paradise, according to the sheriff’s office.