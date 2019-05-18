Woman killed, five others injured in shooting outside Long Beach bar

A woman was killed and five other people were injured in a shooting outside a Long Beach bar, according to police.
The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. on Pacific Coast Highway near Canal Avenue, media relations officer Alvino Herrera said.
Officials had not publicly identified the victims as of early Saturday, but one woman who arrived at the scene after the shooting told KTLA-TV Channel 5 she believed that the person who died was her mother-in-law, a grandmother who had been at the bar to mark someone else’s death.
“She was important to us,” Sabrina Neely told the station. “She was all we had … She was just at the wrong place at the wrong time.”
The woman died at the scene, according to police. Three men and two other women were also injured in the shooting, including one victim who suffered a serious injury to her upper torso, Herrera said.
