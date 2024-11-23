Advertisement
California

Police seek suspect in killing of Long Beach woman, 21, inside her home

By Corinne PurtillStaff Writer 
Police are seeking suspects in the fatal shooting of a Long Beach woman inside her home in an attack that investigators believe is “not random.”

Long Beach Police Department officers responded to a report of a woman shot at a home in the 900 block of Gaviota Avenue at 11:42 a.m. Friday, according to a statement from the department. They found a young woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Long Beach Fire personnel transported the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was identified as Justice Lopez, 21.

After a preliminary investigation, homicide detectives “do not believe this was a random attack,” the statement said.

Detectives believe Lopez was approached by a male suspect inside her home who shot her before fleeing on foot. The motive is not clear, police said. They did not have further details as of Saturday afternoon.

Police urge anyone with relevant information to contact homicide detectives Oscar Valenzuela or Michael Hubbard at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling 800-222-TIPS or online at  www.lacrimestoppers.org.

California
Corinne Purtill

