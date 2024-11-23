Police seek suspect in killing of Long Beach woman, 21, inside her home

Police are seeking suspects in the fatal shooting of a Long Beach woman inside her home in an attack that investigators believe is “not random.”

Long Beach Police Department officers responded to a report of a woman shot at a home in the 900 block of Gaviota Avenue at 11:42 a.m. Friday, according to a statement from the department. They found a young woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Long Beach Fire personnel transported the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was identified as Justice Lopez, 21.

After a preliminary investigation, homicide detectives “do not believe this was a random attack,” the statement said.

Detectives believe Lopez was approached by a male suspect inside her home who shot her before fleeing on foot. The motive is not clear, police said. They did not have further details as of Saturday afternoon.