A celebrity victim, claims of a hoax. Before Jussie Smollett was Aimee Semple McPherson

She reappeared 36 days later in the Mexican border town of Agua Prieta across from Douglas, Ariz., in the Sonoran Desert. She claimed to have been abducted from the beach and drugged by two men and a woman who whisked her to a desert shack and tortured her. One day, she said, she escaped and walked 20 miles in 120-degree heat to Agua Prieta, according to coverage by The Times.