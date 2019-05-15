Two pilots killed in midair collision

Two pilots died after their planes crashed in midair in Sutter County on Wednesday, authorities said.
The single-seat agricultural crop-duster biplanes collided about noon over a farm in Pleasant Grove, Calif., Sutter County Fire Chief John Shalowitz said. The town is about 20 miles north of Sacramento.
Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, said the planes were single-engine Grumman G-164C Ag Cats.
Officials don’t know yet know what caused the collision. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.