Advertisement

Two pilots killed in midair collision

By
May 15, 2019 | 2:40 PM
Two pilots killed in midair collision
Two pilots were killed after the planes they were flying collided Wednesday. (Los Angeles Times)

Two pilots died after their planes crashed in midair in Sutter County on Wednesday, authorities said.

The single-seat agricultural crop-duster biplanes collided about noon over a farm in Pleasant Grove, Calif., Sutter County Fire Chief John Shalowitz said. The town is about 20 miles north of Sacramento.

Advertisement

Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, said the planes were single-engine Grumman G-164C Ag Cats.

Officials don’t know yet know what caused the collision. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
Advertisement
Advertisement