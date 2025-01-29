Passenger jet collides with helicopter while landing at Reagan Washington National Airport, FAA says
- Share via
-
- A passenger jet has collided with a helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
- There was no immediate word on casualties, but all takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington have been halted.
ARLINGTON, Va. — An aircraft went down near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night, and all takeoffs and landings have been halted, according to the airport and law enforcement.
Multiple helicopters, including those from the U.S. Park Police and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. military, were flying over the scene of the incident in the Potomac River. The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said on X that fireboats were at the scene.
Washington, D.C., police said on the social media platform that multiple agencies were conducting a search-and-rescue effort in the Potomac River after an aircraft crash.
Video from an observation camera at the nearby Kennedy Center showed two sets of lights consistent with aircraft appearing to join in a fireball.
The airport said emergency personnel were responding to “an aircraft incident on the airfield.”
No other details were immediately available.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.