Passenger jet collides with helicopter while landing at Reagan Washington National Airport, FAA says

First responders gather Wednesday night at the site of a crash between a passenger jet and helicopter at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport near Washington, D.C.

An aircraft went down near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night, and all takeoffs and landings have been halted, according to the airport and law enforcement.

Multiple helicopters, including those from the U.S. Park Police and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. military, were flying over the scene of the incident in the Potomac River. The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said on X that fireboats were at the scene.

Washington, D.C., police said on the social media platform that multiple agencies were conducting a search-and-rescue effort in the Potomac River after an aircraft crash.

Video from an observation camera at the nearby Kennedy Center showed two sets of lights consistent with aircraft appearing to join in a fireball.

The airport said emergency personnel were responding to “an aircraft incident on the airfield.”

No other details were immediately available.

