Weapons cache seized after man threatens to shoot minorities in his neighborhood, police say

A man was taken into custody after police say he threatened to shoot minorities moving into his San Luis Obispo neighborhood and authorities found an arsenal of weapons in his home.
Officials say Richard Orcutt, 62, sent letters to property managers and homeowners stating his intention to shoot those he didn’t think should live in his neighborhood. Property records show that Orcutt has lived at his residence in the 1300 block of Cavalier Lane for 30 years.
The San Luis Obispo County Regional SWAT team and the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail served Orcutt with a search warrant Saturday morning. Inside his home, detectives found several handguns, rifles, shotguns and thousands of rounds of ammunition. San Luis Obispo police released a photo revealing an arsenal of at least 30 seized weapons.
Orcutt was taken into custody and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail. According to a statement from the San Luis Obispo Police Department, his bail was set at $500,000. Officials are investigating the matter as a hate crime.
Hate-related incidents have been on the rise in California for the last several years. The latest data released in 2018 showed that after a steady decline, hate crimes began to rise between 2014 and 2017. Experts have blamed the uptick on President Trump’s hostile rhetoric toward minorities and a rise in hate groups throughout the state.