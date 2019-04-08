Teams are searching Mt. Baldy area for two missing hikers

Teams from San Bernardino, Los Angeles and San Diego counties are searching the Mt. Baldy area for two hikers who have been missing since Saturday.
Eric Desplinter of Chino Hills and Gabrielle Wallace of Rancho Cucamonga were reported missing after they didn’t return from a hike in the San Gabriel range north of Upland.
Desplinter, 33, and Wallace, 31, were last seen at 10 a.m. on Saturday before they were believed to be headed toward Cucamonga Peak, authorities said.
A search was initiated after deputies responded to the area where the hikers’ vehicle was parked and attempts to call them were unsuccessful.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department dispatched helicopters and volunteers on foot over the weekend from a command post in the Mt. Baldy area, according to a release. On Monday, the department requested additional resources from the California Office of Emergency Services.