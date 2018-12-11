Mountain lion helps itself to a chicken dinner inside coop in Yucca Valley

Authorities are urging Yucca Valley residents to be on the lookout for a hungry mountain lion that was briefly trapped in a chicken coop while dining on a hen.
On Monday night, deputies were called to the 5900 block of Avalon Avenue after someone spied the large cat inside a chicken coop that belonged to a homeowner in the area. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the mountain lion had killed one of the chickens.
A photo of the brooding beast looking through the chicken coop wire was snapped while deputies waited for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to help with the animal.
But the big cat managed to escape before state officials arrived, the Sheriff’s Department said.