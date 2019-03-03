Newport Beach students seen on social media in Nazi salute around makeshift swastika; school officials condemn action

Newport Beach school officials on Sunday said they are investigating images posted on social media appearing to show a group of partying students — arms outstretched in a Nazi salute — gathered around red plastic cups arranged in the form of a swastika.
The photos emerged this weekend at a party not affiliated with the school system.
Some of the people in the images are believed to be students or recent graduates of Newport Harbor High School. Other high schools in the district include Costa Mesa, Estancia, Earl College and Corona del Mar High Schools.
“We were recently made aware of social media postings involving some students who created inappropriate anti-semitic symbols, and possible underage drinking,” the Newport-Mesa Unified School district said in a letter to parents. “While these actions did not occur on any school campus or school function, we condemn all acts of anti-semitism and hate in all their forms.”
Martha Fluor, vice president of the district’s school board, said Superintendent Fred Navarro first alerted district officials about the incident Sunday morning. Many of them soon received messages and emails from concerned parents and community members, she said.
“I find it just reprehensible that we still have pockets of our community that still think this is okay,” Fluor said. “This is unacceptable behavior both from a health standpoint with potential underage drinking as well as from a moral and ethical position.”
She added that school and district officials met Sunday to discuss the incident and are working with law enforcement officials and others to determine appropriate disciplinary action.
In a statement, district officials expressed concern.Students expressed outrage over the images.
Bianca Lutz, a 16-year-old Harbor student, said she was “extremely disturbed by the ignorance of those at the party” and said some of her Jewish friends felt threatened.
The district said it was working with local law enforcement in the investigation.
“We remain focused on educating students on all aspects of life’s challenges and are committed to holding students accountable, educating them on the consequences of their choices, and the impact these actions have on our schools and community at large,” the district said.
“We are asking that parents please partner with us in helping students make good decisions, be respectful of others, and to always use good judgment.”
