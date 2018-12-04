Night on Broadway event canceled amid mounting legal pressure for Councilman Jose Huizar

The annual Night on Broadway event, which aims to draw people to downtown Los Angeles’ historic corridor as part of City Councilman Jose Huizar’s plan to revitalize the area, has been canceled next year.

The event, which began in 2014 and features access to Broadway’s historic theaters, live music, carnival rides and food booths, will return in 2020, according to the event’s website.

In January, about 250,000 people attended the celebration, which is billed as a key component of Huizar’s 10-year plan — known as the “Bringing Back Broadway” initiative — to boost economic development along the once-bustling thoroughfare. Huizar could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Though it is not clear why the event was canceled, the move comes as Huizar is facing tremendous legal pressure. Earlier this month, two of Huizar’s offices and his home in Boyle Heights were searched by the FBI. An FBI spokeswoman confirmed that the Internal Revenue Service is involved in the investigation but declined to say what investigators were looking for at any of the locations.

Agents were seen carrying out boxes and bags of materials following the searches. One of the boxes removed from Huizar’s home during the raid had the word “Fundraising” on it.

About a week after the search, Huizar was stripped of his committee assignments that deal with planning, economic development, poverty and homelessness, and election rules and state legislation.

He also has been sued by two former aides who alleged that they faced retaliation after complaining about unethical or potentially illegal activities.

Times staff writers David Zahniser and Emily Alpert Reyes contributed to this report