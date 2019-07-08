Four killed in Orange County motorcycle crash

Four people were killed in a motorcycle crash in the Modjeska Canyon area of Orange County Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. on Santiago Canyon Road, just south of Silverado Canyon Road, the CHP said. Two motorcycles were involved.
Modjeska Canyon is a small, unincorporated community on the western slope of the Santa Ana Mountains in eastern Orange County.
The cause of the accident was still under investigation Sunday night, and the identities of those killed hadn’t been released.