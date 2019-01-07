Pacific Coast Highway to remain closed during cleanup following mudslide

Pacific Coast Highway will remain closed until at least Tuesday evening as crews work to finish clearing the road after Saturday’s storm, officials said Monday morning.
Crews worked around the clock over the weekend, moving four vehicles trapped in mud that was 4 feet deep in some areas.
But even when the area is cleared, it’s possible the highway between Encinal Canyon Road in Malibu and Las Posas Road in Ventura County will remain closed through Wednesday, when another bout of rain is expected, Caltrans spokesman Marc Bischoff said.
Decker Canyon Road between PCH and upper Mulholland Highway also is closed, and Bischoff advised people to stay out of the area and avoid recent burn areas.
“We’re making good progress,” he said. “We’re going to reassess the situation today.”
Rapper Soulja Boy was among those trapped in the mudslide, the Associated Press reported. The rapper tweeted Sunday: “My car got stuck too almost went into the ocean.”
Monday’s storm was preceded by a wind event called the Palmdale Mountain Wave in Lancaster and the surrounding areas that brought sustained winds of 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The high winds, which felled several trees overnight, are expected to weaken later in the morning.
Meanwhile, the rain is also expected to let up after the morning, making way for clear skies and dry weather before rain returns Wednesday, Stewart said.
The midweek storm looks to be less significant than expected, officials said. It’ll center over Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, with light rain trickling toward Ventura County. It’s possible Los Angeles County won’t get rain at all, forecasters said.
“I would probably say not more than an inch,” Stewart said. “This storm is a lot weaker than we were anticipating previously, and it won’t be as bad as what we saw Saturday.”
But another, stronger storm will appear toward the end of the week, the weather service said. Though it’s too early to predict rainfall amounts, the bull’s-eye for Friday’s storm will be centered over the Malibu area, extending from Oxnard to Los Angeles, Stewart said.
Bischoff said it’s too early to consider Friday’s storm in any predicted road closure plans.
In the north, strong snow and rainstorms over the weekend caused road closures and power outages.
More than 9,000 customers in Sacramento were without electricity on Monday morning, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District. The outages were caused by wind and storm conditions, the utility said on its website.
The northern Sierra Nevada got between 1 and 2 feet of snow with the weekend’s storm. Along Interstate 80, snow caused dangerous driving conditions and poor visibility, and Caltrans officials closed the freeway in both directions from Colfax in Placer County to the Nevada state line Sunday evening.
“They had near white-out conditions on the road along with accumulating snow, drivers spinning off the road and colliding,” said Karleisa Rogacheski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The highway was reopened Monday morning.
In the Bay Area, the weather service issued a wind advisory, cautioning that winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph could hit some areas of the mountains.
The North Bay and Santa Cruz mountains saw most of the weekend’s rainfall, logging 3 to 5 inches of rain. San Francisco got about an inch and a quarter of rainfall, meteorologist Steve Anderson said. The rain will slow in Northern California on Monday, but return Wednesday.
“We’re definitely in a wet weather pattern for the next week,” Anderson said.