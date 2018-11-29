Homeless woman dies after getting stuck in donation box, police say

A homeless woman died Wednesday after getting stuck in a donation box in the parking lot of a convenience store in Petaluma, police said.
The woman, identified as 30-year-old Kaily Land, was apparently trying to retrieve items from the donation box when its lid closed on her, officials said. She was found dangling from the container, with her torso inside.
The lid of the box was pushed against her neck, which may have caused her to suffocate, Petaluma police Lt. Tim Lyons said.
“She had some sort of markings, bruising in the front of her neck consistent with the door and pressure probably applied there,” Lt. Brian Miller said. Police found a flashlight, still turned on, inside the donation box.
Land had no address, but Miller said business owners in the area where the donation box is located frequently saw her. The Police Department also had encounters with her, Miller said.
An autopsy will determine the cause of death, Lyons said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.