Authorities arrest suspect in killing of police officer in Stanislaus County

Authorities have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a police officer in Stanislaus County.
Gustavo Perez Arriaga, 33, was arrested in Bakersfield on Friday. In an earlier news conference, authorities said the suspect is in the country illegally.
At 12:57 a.m. Wednesday, Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh radioed that he was pulling over a vehicle at Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue in Newman, authorities said. Minutes later, he called out “shots fired” over the radio, they said.
“It was a gunfight,” Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said in a news conference Thursday. “Cpl. Singh absolutely tried to defend himself and stop this credible threat.”
The officers who responded found Singh, 33, had been shot and the motorist he stopped was gone. Singh was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a news conference at 1 p.m.