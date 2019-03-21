Police pursuit ends in El Segundo after officers attempt traffic stop

A police pursuit ended Wednesday afternoon in El Segundo with officers wondering why the back floorboard of the car they were chasing was full of liquor.
Officers on the scene hadn’t yet determined why the hood and grill of the black Chevy Trax were badly damaged, why the driver was carrying several bottles of liquor, or why the driver had initially refused to stop.
An officer attempted to pull the driver over for a traffic violation near Rosecrans Avenue and North Sepulveda Boulevard, but the driver instead attempted to flee. As the chase intensified, the car’s passengers started bailing out, leaving the driver alone when the pursuit ended near 2300 East Imperial Highway.
Officers are still searching for the three passengers.
