7-year-old girl wounded in shooting that neighbors likely mistook for fireworks, police say

A 7-year-old girl was listed in critical condition following a shooting that also wounded her mother late Tuesday in a small beach city in Ventura County, authorities said.
Police received a frantic call about 10:15 p.m. from a woman who reported that she and her daughter had been shot in the 100 block of Pearl Street in Port Hueneme, said Police Chief Andrew Salinas.
They were taken to Ventura County Medical Center for treatment. The mother was listed in stable condition after being shot once, Salinas said.
Police said officers found multiple shell casings along the street and bullet holes in the family’s home. But despite numerous gunshots apparently being fired in what is typically a quiet neighborhood, authorities said they received no reports of gunfire from the public.
Salinas said neighbors were likely under the impression that the gunshots were illegal fireworks, which are frequently set off in the area.
“We normally would get numerous calls for service for shots fired, but unfortunately due to the fireworks in this neighborhood, it made it very difficult to determine if it were actual fireworks or shots being fired in the neighborhood, which we believe actually delayed the response to this call,” he said.
A description of the shooter was not available, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call the Port Hueneme Police Department at 805-986-6530.