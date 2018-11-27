Privileged turn to private fire crews in Malibu and beyond. Regular firefighters don't like it

“It’s clear, unfortunately, that just when I don’t think it can get any worse in terms of structures destroyed, it seems to get a lot worse,” said Chris Anthony, an assistant chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. “If these insurance companies are trying to mitigate risk and liability, the trends are pretty clear the numbers are going to rise as fires get worse. From an economic standpoint, it makes total sense what they’re trying to accomplish.”