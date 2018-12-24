Storm may bring a white Christmas to some Californians

Light snow could accumulate near the Grapevine, but higher elevations in Southern California will see between 1 and 3 inches of powder, according to the National Weather Service. Eight to 12 inches of snow are expected at elevations above 6,000 feet across much of the Sierra Nevada. Travelers should be cautious as mountain roads will be icy with blowing snow from strong winds gusting up to 60 mph, the weather service said.