Early April showers possible in Southern California this week

Southern California might get some early April showers this week before another spike in temperatures.
Light drizzle is likely to fall Wednesday morning in the eastern San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, Huntington Park and Norwalk before clearing out this afternoon. On Thursday and Friday, the chance of rain across the L.A. area will increase very slightly, possibly producing less than a 10th of an inch of rain across the region, according to the National Weather Service.
“It’s not too big of a deal,” said meteorologist Lisa Phillips, adding that the downer for Angelenos this week might be cloudy skies.
Friday brings the highest likelihood of rain, with up to a 25% chance. There may be some lingering rain in the mountains over the weekend, but overall temperatures will rise again and skies will clear starting Saturday, Phillips said.
The mini weather system is caused by a low-pressure system developing over the Pacific Ocean, Phillips said. It is likely not related to the “supercell” that developed over Northern California on Tuesday evening, bringing a surprise storm that flooded homes and businesses in Chico.
The chance of rain in the San Francisco Bay Area is higher, with up to a 90% chance on Friday and up to half an inch of rain in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.