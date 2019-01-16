Steady rain and blizzards coming as winter delivers its latest punch to California

Get ready for another round of rain in the Southland.
The latest in a series of back-to-back winter storms is expected to hit California on Wednesday afternoon, bringing rain to Southern California through Thursday before tapering off.
Unlike the storm that passed through the region Tuesday, this new round of rain should be slow and steady, forecasters said, without the brief bursts of intensity that can sometimes trigger mudslides.
The “atmospheric river” storm — a long plume of water vapor pouring over from the Pacific Ocean and swollen with subtropical moisture — is expected to dump from 1 1/2 to 3 inches of rain along the coast in Ventura and Los Angeles counties through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The foothills could see up to 4 inches of precipitation. The rain is expected to begin about 2 p.m. and become more intense around 5 p.m. Southeast winds of about 15 mph also are expected, forecasters said.
The storm is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada through Thursday, with several feet of new snow and winds topping 50 mph. Heavy snow is also expected for the mountains in Northern California and north into the Cascades.
Rainfall records could be broken in cities such as San Jose and Riverside, where 1.42 inches and 1.37 inches of rain are expected, respectively, according to the weather service.
The rain will taper off by Thursday afternoon, said Bonnie Bartling, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
“This one is going to be a little bit different,” Bartling said. “We’re going to tap into subtropical moisture, which means we’re going to have some decent rainfall and gusty winds off and on.”
Although forecasters say debris flows in Southern California’s recent burn areas are still a concern, precipitation with the latest storm will be slow and steady rather than a deluge that can send hillsides sliding.
It has been a wet start to 2019 for the region. Downtown Los Angeles received just over 3 inches of rain this month. Last January, downtown Los Angeles got 1.77 inches of rain, which is more in line with what is typical for the area, Bartling said.
The rain already is bringing mild headaches to some Orange County commuters. Pacific Coast Highway closed in Huntington Beach from Seapoint Street to Warner Avenue because of flooding Wednesday morning.
In the Bay Area, a small mudslide and a precarious eucalyptus tree joined forces to snarl traffic in Sausalito, north of San Francisco.
The mud blocked only one lane of the southbound 101 Freeway in the Marin County town on the other side of the Golden Gate Bridge, but it exposed the roots of the large tree, which had to be evaluated to determine the risk of it falling onto the highway.
The California Highway Patrol determined the tree did not need to be removed immediately, and all lanes of traffic were opened shortly after.