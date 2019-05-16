Rare May storm could bring record-setting rain to Southern California

An unusually wet spring storm that began sprinkling — and sometimes dumping — rain on Los Angeles early Thursday has already shattered at least one precipitation record in California and is poised to break a few more, forecasters say.
The unseasonably late low-pressure system that moved into the northern part of the state Wednesday from the Gulf of Alaska and into Southern California early Thursday is expected to linger until the afternoon, bringing between one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain across much of the Southland.
The foothills and mountains are likely to see higher totals, possibly as much as 2½ inches, according to the National Weather Service.
The rain slowed the morning commute and prompted a rescue of two people stranded on an island of the Los Angeles River in Atwater Village.
“In April we’d have low pressure systems move through and instead of bringing a lot of rain they’d barely give us anything,” said Lisa Phillips, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “This system is a little different in that we are getting significant moisture with it. It’s definitely out of the norm.”
The low-pressure system comes on the heels of an extremely wet winter in California. A series of atmospheric river storms that hit during the winter months bolstered the state’s snowpack — a key source of California’s water supply — filled reservoirs and streams, and even left California drought-free for the first time in nearly a decade.
Since historically May 16 isn’t a very wet day, forecasters are expecting to set some new daily precipitation records. Some fell quickly.
The National Weather Service office in Oxnard had received nearly half an inch of rain by 5 a.m., shattering the previous record of .04 that was set in 2011.
“We just clobbered that record,” Phillips said.
Forecasters anticipate new rainfall records for the day could also be set in downtown Los Angeles, at Los Angeles International Airport and in Long Beach. The last record-setting May 16 rainstorm for downtown Los Angeles and LAX was in 1996 when about .04 and .05 inches fell on the city and airport, respectively.
Long Beach received just trace amounts during a storm in 2011.
“Some of these places have low numbers, so it’s not going to be difficult to break those records because they’re pretty unimpressive records,” Phillips said.
While commuters hustled on slick freeways through Los Angeles hoping to dodge the worst of the showers Thursday morning, dancer and actress Lauren Lewis pulled on a yellow raincoat and grabbed a matching umbrella for a damp walk around Lake Balboa. She paused to acknowledge the beauty of the spring season despite the gloomy weather.
“It’s so beautiful in the rain,” she said. “The rain brings out colors in the leaves that you don’t normally see.”
The low-pressure system this week also dumped snow in the Sierra Nevada. Some areas could see more than a foot of snow by the time the storm moves out of the state on Friday, forecasters say.
The rain is expected to end on Thursday, but don’t expect the Southland to stay dry for long. Another spring storm is on the horizon, set to arrive Saturday night and linger through Sunday morning.
Staff photographer Al Seib contributed to this report