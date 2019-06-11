Hot enough for you? June gloom gives way to record-breaking (and baking) temperatures

Grab a hat and find a shady spot, Angelenos, because sweltering summer temperatures that broke heat records across Southern California this week are expected to stick around a little longer.
A ridge of high pressure that settled across California over the weekend is responsible for the summer’s first sweltering heat wave, according to forecasters.
On Tuesday, downtown Los Angeles is expected to reach a high of 94 degrees, a forecast that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory through 9 p.m. warning of an increased risk of heat-related illnesses in downtown L.A. and along the coast.
“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water,” the advisory states.
The advisory is also in place for inland cities in Orange County and the valleys in San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego counties.
“Temperatures today are going to be pretty similar to what we saw yesterday,” Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard said Tuesday. “Today we should have some stronger onshore wind, which should help but still won’t be enough to really push temperatures down.”
Conditions on Monday were unbearably hot, in part, because there was no ocean breeze flowing in from the coast, she said.
Temperatures in Orange County are expected to range from the mid-70s along the coast to the high 80s in more inland cities. Palm Springs is expected to hit a smoldering 113 degrees, while San Bernardino is poised to reach 105 degrees on Tuesday.
Experts say this week’s heat wave is the first in what is expected to be a blazing summer across California this year. Forecasters are predicting warmer than normal conditions for July through September, said Alex Tardy, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego.
“What this means is likely some significant heat waves across the region,” he said. “It doesn’t mean it’ll be as hot as record-breaking 2018, but it does mean that on average across California and the Southwest we should expect warmer than the 30-year average of temperatures.”
Monday’s hot weather broke high-temperature records for the day in some areas.
Ramona reached 103 degrees on Monday, breaking a record of 98 degrees set in 1979. El Cajon hit 104 degrees, shattering a record of 94 degrees set in 1993.
In the meantime, Thermal hit a staggering 113 degrees, nudging past a record of 111 degrees set in 2008, according to the National Weather Service.
Hawthorne set a new record of 84 degrees for the day since temperatures in the area began being tracked in 1998. Fullerton and Anaheim set a new high of 100 degrees for the day since records began being tallied in 1998 and 1989, respectively, according to preliminary data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Northern California has also faced some brutally hot temperatures over the last several days. Forecasters said high-temperature records could be broken on Tuesday in Santa Rosa, South Lake Tahoe and Modesto.
The silver lining? The super, mega-hot temperatures baking Southern California should ease after Tuesday. Forecasters say some relief will arrive on Wednesday when the mercury is expected to dip slightly.
Temperatures should drop even further down, into the mid-70s, by Thursday across much of the region. Most of the Southland will be back to June gloom conditions by the weekend, Stewart said.