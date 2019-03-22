Robbers are targeting Latino landscaping and construction workers, LAPD says

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for help finding a robbery crew it says has been targeting Latino construction and landscaping workers in the San Fernando Valley since January.
Detectives said the robbers tend to target laborers in Panorama City and North Hills as they leave financial institutions or check-cashing locations.
The suspects ask for help moving furniture and offer the victims a ride in their truck or SUV, police said. The robbers then drive the workers to a residential street, rob them at gunpoint and leave them stranded.
The robberies have occurred between 3 and 7 p.m. between Jan. 27 and March 16.
The suspects are described as 40- to 50-year-old men between 5 feet, 6 inches and 6 feet tall and weighing 240 to 300 pounds.
Anyone with information can contact robbery detectives at (818) 838-9895. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) 527-3247. Anonymous calls can be made to (800) 222-8477.