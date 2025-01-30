LAPD says wildfire-relief scammers are on the prowl, offers tips, resources

L.A. police and California National Guard members work at a roadblock in Brentwood on Jan. 11 following the Palisades fire.

Victims of the L.A. County firestorms are grieving their losses as well as frustrated with delays in getting restarted with their lives, which L.A. police say makes them great prey for scammers.

“During times of crisis, unscrupulous individuals often take advantage of vulnerable people, their insurance companies, and the governmental aid intended to go to victims of this tragedy,” the L.A. Police Department wrote in an online post.

The department has outlined what to watch out for and where to get help and vet companies.

In Altadena, destroyed cars and homes line a street on Jan. 14. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

The Eaton fire, centered in Altadena, has burned more than 14,000 acres , claimed 17 lives and destroyed 9,418 structures, while the Palisades fire has burned more than 23,400 acres, killed 12 and destroyed 6,837 structures.

In the wake of these disasters, the LAPD is directing victims to watch out for contracting, towing and charitable donation scams, which are prevalent.

Debris and tree removal has become a particularly hot topic in the aftermath of the blazes.

Advertisement

In Pacific Palisades, City Council members told residents that public debris removal might take up to 18 months to complete.

Those looking for debris and tree removal services faster are susceptible to scams that offer unrealistic timeliness and significant deposits, police said.

Fraudsters may create a sense of urgency to encourage immediate cash deposits or assurances that insurance companies will pay all associated costs.

Advertisement

The department is also warning consumers to carefully scrutinize companies offering towing or car repair services.

California Your car didn’t escape the fire. Here’s how to get rid of it If you opt into the county’s free debris removal program, your damaged car will be removed. But you have the option of removing your car on your own. Here are the steps you need to take.

Companies might say they’ll tow or repair a car at no cost to the owner but, once in possession of the vehicle, attempt to charge exorbitant and potentially fraudulent fees to an insurance company, the department said.

The LAPD is directing those in need of such services to contact a reputable dealer.

Customers should first be in communication with their insurance company in the case of debris, tree or car removal, the department said.

The department also advised scrutiny when choosing to make charitable donations.

Since the fires began Jan. 7, legitimate campaigns on GoFundMe and other sites popped up quickly.

Just as fast, fake sites on GoFundMe, Instagram and other social media platforms surged.

GoFundMe responded to the crisis by creating a centralized hub with all verified accounts .

For other sites, the LAPD is asking individuals to research the specific charities, ask the solicitor for a physical address and also ask that the charity point you to other charitable organizations providing similar services.

Advertisement

A landscape of burned-out homes is seen last week in Pacific Palisades. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

The department is also one of several agencies, including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, to create a Joint Regional Fire Crimes Task Force.

The unit is investigating and prosecuting fire-related crimes in L.A. County.

“We will not permit victims to be re-victimized,” said U.S. Atty. Martin Estrada in a statement . “Our community has suffered tremendously, and we are here to support them.”

The LAPD offered a list of websites and phone numbers for fire victims to check on companies as well as report crimes.

The state lists resources for homeowners and businesses at its website.

To check the licensing of a contractor:

Visit the website of the Department of Consumer Affairs State License Board.

Advertisement

To determine the legitimacy of a charity or a tow company:

Contact the Los Angeles Police Commission – Commission Investigation Division

Regarding charities: (213) 996-1260

Regarding towing: (213) 996-1270

To determine the legitimacy of charities (within the state of California):

Visit the website of the California Department of Justice.

To report a crime or suspicious activity:

Call the LAPD’s West Los Angeles Division, 1663 Butler Ave.; (310) 444-0701; (877) ASK-LAPD (non-emergency dispatch).

To report suspected instances of fraud, contact:

National Insurance Crime Bureau online; (800) 835-6422.

Federal Bureau of Investigation; (800) CALL-FBI

National Center for Disaster Fraud; (866) 720-5721

