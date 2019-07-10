Robert Durst’s attorneys want to block writing experts from testifying about ‘cadaver’ note

With his murder trial coming up in January, Durst’s defense attorneys are seeking to bar testimony from experts called by the prosecution who would identify Durst as the note’s author, arguing that the science of handprinting — which examines block lettering rather than cursive — is unreliable. They are relying on the hodgepodge analyses of a now-retired LAPD handwriting analyst who within a two-year span formed conflicting conclusions about who wrote the cadaver note.