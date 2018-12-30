Motorists will need to make way for Rose Parade on New Year's Day

The 130th annual Rose Parade kicks off on New Year’s Day in Pasadena and that means street closures and traffic detours.
The 2019 parade gets underway at 8 a.m. Tuesday continues until about noon. This year’s theme is “The Melody of Life,” with singer-songwriter Chaka Khan serving as grand marshal.
The 5½-mile parade route begins at the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard. The parade will travel north on Orange Grove before turning east onto Colorado Boulevard. Near the end of the route, the parade will turn north onto Sierra Madre Boulevard and conclude at Villa Street.
Street closures along the parade route will take effect beginning at 10 p.m. Monday and continue through 2 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.
Metro will operate 24-hour rail service on its Orange and Silver Lines between Monday and Tuesday. In addition, Metro will offer enhanced service on the Metro Gold Line to accommodate large numbers of anticipated riders on Monday. For more information, call 323-GoMetro (323) 466-3876 or visit metro.net.
Several freeway off- and on-ramps along the 210 Freeway will also be closed during the parade.