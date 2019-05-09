Suspect identified after 1,000 guns found in Bel-Air mansion linked to Getty family

A 57-year-old man identified in court records as the longtime companion of Los Angeles real estate mogul Cynthia Beck was arrested Wednesday after authorities seized more than 1,000 guns from a home in Holmby Hills.
Girard Saenz was taken into custody on suspicion of unlawful transportation and of giving, lending or selling an assault weapon. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and court records.
Authorities discovered the cache of weapons while serving a search warrant at the home in the 100 block of North Beverly Glen Boulevard at 4 a.m. Wednesday as part of a joint LAPD and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigation, said Officer Mike Lopez, an LAPD spokesman.
Police launched the probe after they received an anonymous tip about a person manufacturing and selling guns at the home, Lopez said.
The ATF said in a statement that its agents searched the home after discovering an individual was illegally selling firearms outside the scope of the federal license the person possesses.
The Bel-Air mansion was described as a hoarder’s paradise. Court records show the property is owned by Cynthia Beck, who has three daughters with J. Paul Getty’s son Gordon Getty. Beck bought the property in January 2001, but it remains unclear what, if any, connection she has to Wednesday’s events. Beck could not be reached for comment.
Public records show Beck and Saenz together own several pieces of property in Los Angeles and an office building in San Francisco.
Video of the investigation shows what appears to be ATF officials reviewing the trove of guns, most of which appear to be rifles and pistols, stacked on the ground. Officials can be seen going through and disposing of boxes and taking photographs of the evidence. Authorities said they also found a large amount of firearms manufacturing equipment and tools.
As authorities investigated the scene Wednesday evening, tour vans full of customers passed by, taking tourists to see the nearby Playboy Mansion and other celebrity homes in the upscale area. Hip-hop power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé live in a mansion that sits less than a mile from where the incident occurred.