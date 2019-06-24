Gunman kills 4 people and himself in San Jose, police say

Authorities in San Jose say a standoff at a home between police and a person with a gun ended with five people killed, including the suspect.
Police are investigating the case as a quadruple murder and suicide.
The Mercury News reported that officers responded to multiple calls Sunday night in a residential neighborhood near the county fairgrounds.
Officer Gina Tepoorten says when police arrived, two adults came out of the home, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The entire street was evacuated as SWAT officers and negotiators worked to contact the suspect.
KRON-TV reported that hours later, authorities said the shooter was dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Additional details were not immediately available early Monday.