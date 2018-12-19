Nearly 40 students taken to hospital after school bus crash in San Diego

Nearly 40 students were taken to a hospital to be evaluated after a school bus and a car collided in San Diego’s University City neighborhood Wednesday morning, school officials said.
The bus was on its way to University City High School when it was rear-ended by a silver Infinity on Genesee Avenue near California 52 about 8:30 a.m., officials said. Officers said the bus was going 2 to 3 mph at the time.
California Highway Patrol Officer Jake Sanchez said it’s possible the driver of the car, an older woman, suffered a medical emergency, leading to the collision.
All 38 students on the bus were taken to a hospital in La Jolla to be evaluated and treated, according to Maureen Magee, a spokeswoman for the San Diego Unified School District. The extent of their injuries — if any were suffered — was unclear, but Sanchez said no one suffered major injuries.
The driver of the Infinity was also taken to a hospital.
Magee said the University City High principal pulled the bus manifest right after the crash and had school counselors call the parents of the students involved. A vice principal also went to the crash location and encouraged students to call their parents to tell them what happened and that they were all right.
Winkley writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.