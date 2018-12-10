Los Angeles School Police employee found dead at North Hollywood elementary school

A Los Angeles School Police Department employee was found dead on the grounds of a North Hollywood elementary school Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
Homicide detectives from the L.A. Police Department’s Valley Bureau do not suspect foul play was involved, and there are no suspects in the case, said Lt. Chris Ramirez, a police spokesman.
The man’s body was found on school grounds away from campus buildings, he said.
School police officers responded to Valley View Elementary School around 4:15 p.m. Sunday and found the man’s body, Ramirez said. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
The case has been turned over to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.