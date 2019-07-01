Protesters disrupt SF gay pride parade

A small group protesting police and corporate participation in San Francisco’s gay pride parade blocked the procession for nearly an hour Sunday morning.
The protesters were part of Abolish ICE SF, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, and unfurled a banner that declared “Queer and Trans against Kops and Korps.”
At about 11 a.m., shortly after the annual parade started, the protesters lay down in a crosswalk at Market and 6th streets and linked arms through rainbow-colored tubes.
San Francisco police said the group broke through barricades lining the parade route and threw water bottles at officers. Photos show police scuffling with some protesters, and one officer was injured, according to police.
Two people, one from Oakland and one from Santa Rosa, were arrested.
At noon, the group agreed to leave the crosswalk and the parade resumed.
San Francisco Pride, the nonprofit group that organizes the parade, has a number of corporate sponsors, including Google.
Responding to complaints about Google’s involvement, organizers last week said the internet giant needed to do more to protect LBGTQ+ voices on its platform. But in a statement, they said Google had been a long-time ally of the gay community and would participate in the 2019 parade.