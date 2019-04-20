Sheriff's Department 'ignored red flags' about team that stopped Latino drivers, report says

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department team that pulled over thousands of motorists on the 5 Freeway in search of drugs “had a constitutionally troubling impact on Latino drivers,” the county inspector general’s office concluded in a widely anticipated report.
In a rebuke of the Sheriff’s Department released Friday, the county Office of Inspector General said that not only were Latinos targeted at a much higher rate, but the effectiveness of the sheriff’s special team — which was created to stop the flow of drugs in the Santa Clarita Valley area — was unclear.
Moreover, the report said, the effect on Latinos has “the potential to negatively impact the public’s trust” in the Sheriff’s Department.
“Latinos were both stopped and searched at much greater rates than other racial or ethnic groups, and yet, there was a very low rate of success in finding contraband” — less than 2%, the report said of the unit, officially called the Santa Clarita Valley Domestic Highway Enforcement Team. The unit focused on Interstate 5 between the Kern County line and Highway 14.
Furthermore, the inspector general’s office said, “the rate of successful arrests and prosecutions of those stopped and searched by the [team] was low.”
The report echoes a Times investigation published in October that found more than two-thirds of drivers pulled over by the sheriff’s special team were Latino, and that the searches of vehicles of more than 3,500 drivers turned up no drugs or other illegal items.
The report also details an array of problems in the prosecutions of those arrested — so much that one-third of federal criminal filings were dismissed by the courts or by prosecutors. Eventually, the Sheriff’s Department stopped referring criminal cases to the U.S. attorney’s office and focused on filing cases to county prosecutors.
The inspector general’s office said the Sheriff’s Department should have been aware of problems with its team. As early as 2014, the report said, the U.S. attorney’s office told sheriff’s officials of credibility problems regarding a deputy assigned to this team, yet no study was done to determine whether there were systemic issues behind the team’s practices.
“The department ignored red flags about the [team’s] practices and one of the team member’s credibility. Had the department monitored the case dispositions after they were presented to the [U.S. attorney’s office], it would have seen that problems were present,” the report said.
The Sheriff’s Department decided to suspend the team’s operations on Nov. 16, a day after County Inspector General Max Huntsman verbally called the sheriff’s team “inherently built to violate the constitutional rights of a vast number of people passing through the I-5 Freeway.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.